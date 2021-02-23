Shocking!! Merck - Cancer - SV40 and AIDS in Vaccines - admission by Dr Maurice Hilleman

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In this shocking footage, a top Merck vaccine scientist (Dr. Maurice Hilleman) openly admits the presence of deadly SV40 in Polio vaccines. This guy is the developer of the MMR vaccine for Merck.
https://thongtinvaccine.wordpress.com/2018/04/24/watch-dr-maurice-hilleman-explains-why-mercks-vaccines-have-spread-aids-other-plagues-worldwide-on-youtube/
Source : https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6awvme
Global Media Planet INFO
Thanks to Roland Z for tip