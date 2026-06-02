Grapes for Sun Protection? New Study Reveals Skin Benefits

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- Study suggests grapes complement sunscreen and healthy diets, though funding warrants scrutiny and further research.

- Researchers observed beneficial lipid changes supporting skin barriers, inflammation reduction and health improvements overall too.

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