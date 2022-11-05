7 Bible Promises to Turn Your Life Around

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There are over 3500 promises in the Bible. God is a promise maker and as the old song says, “every promise in the book is mine.” In this encouraging presentation, Pastor Mark Finley will share the story of a desperate woman who by faith claimed the promises of God and how you can by faith claim them too. He will share how to develop a faith to move the mountain of challenges you face. Sermon by Mark Finley.