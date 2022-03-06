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Anna Pijewska Personal Salvation Testimony
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30 views • March 06, 2022
Anna thought she was a good person, she went to Mass in a Catholic Church - she thought heaven would be her home when she died - but she found out later when she became born again and received the baptism of the Holy Spirit - that she was wrong back then. Hear here how she really became born again and received the baptism of the Holy Spirit later on with the evidence of speaking in tongues and heaven is now her home.
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