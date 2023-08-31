The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! With Him You Sin Less...

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

In order for an believer to live his/her (only two choices) best life Warriors Of Light. Sin has to be dealt with and put in its proper place. Which is a far away from you as possible.

Although today's show is geared towards the kiddos, any child of God or anyone considering the Kingdom can be further enlightened by today's simple teaching. Class is in session. Let's Rock!

