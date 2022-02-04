Revelation 17:1 I will shew unto thee the judgment of the great whore

The Church outside of the land of Israel was also persecuted by the Jews who had their Synagogues throughout the Roman Empire.Rev 2:9 ... I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.10 Fear none of those things which thou shalt suffer: behold, the devil shall cast some of you into prison, that ye may be tried; and ye shall have tribulation ten days: be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life.11 He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; He that overcometh shall not be hurt of the second death.Rev 217 He that overcometh shall inherit all things; and I will be his God, and he shall be my son.8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.Message to the Early Church in plain English: their Martyrs will have Eternal Life but the murderers, unbelieving Jews will have their part in Gehenna = Gêhinnōm = Valley of Hinnom.Important Studies:The Beast - The false Prophet - The Lake of FireBook of Revelation, Cryptic Message of the Spirit of ProphecyRev 20:11 And I saw a great white throne, and him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away...Scriptures revealed in the above Study: "the Earth" is the Land of Israel. The Earth and the Heaven in Revelation 20:11 are the Land of Israel and its religious System. In 70 AD, Jerusalem and the Temple were destroyed.Daniel 7:9 ... and the Ancient of days did sit, whose garment was white as snow, and the hair of his head like the pure wool: his throne was like the fiery flame ...Daniel 7:10 ... the judgment was set, and the books were opened.11 I beheld then because of the voice of the great words which the horn spake: I beheld even till the beast was slain, and his body destroyed, and given to the burning flame.Daniel 7:21 I beheld, and the same horn made war with the saints, and prevailed against them;22 Until the Ancient of days came, and judgment was given to the saints of the most High; and the time came that the saints possessed the kingdom.Daniel 7:26 But the judgment shall sit, and they shall take away his dominion, to consume and to destroy it unto the end.27 And the kingdom and dominion, and the greatness of the kingdom under the whole heaven, shall be given to the people of the saints of the most High, whose kingdom is an everlasting kingdom ...Rev 1115 And the seventh angel sounded; and there were great voices in heaven, saying, The kingdoms of this world are become the kingdoms of our Lord, and of his Christ; and he shall reign for ever and ever.Rev 1118 ... thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth.Rev 191 ... I heard a great voice of much people in heaven, saying, Alleluia; Salvation, and glory, and honour, and power, unto the Lord our God:2 For true and righteous are his judgments: for he hath judged the great whore, which did corrupt the earth with her fornication, and hath avenged the blood of his servants at her hand.3 And again they said, Alleluia And her smoke rose up for ever and ever.Related Study:Revelation 17:7 I will tell thee the mystery of the woman, and of the beast that carrieth herIn Revelation 20:14, Death and Hell are cast into the Lake of Fire, they are the Beast and the False Prophet which were cast in the Lake of Fire, Revelation 19:20.Isaiah 2814 ... ye scornful men, that rule this people which is in Jerusalem.15 Because ye have said, We have made a covenant with death, and with hell are we at agreement; when the overflowing scourge shall pass through, it shall not come unto us: for we have made lies our refuge, and under falsehood have we hid ourselves:16 Therefore thus saith the Lord God, Behold, I lay in Zion for a foundation a stone, a tried stone, a precious corner stone, a sure foundation: he that believeth shall not make haste.17 Judgment also will I lay to the line, and righteousness to the plummet: and the hail shall sweep away the refuge of lies, and the waters shall overflow the hiding place.18 And your covenant with death shall be disannulled, and your agreement with hell shall not stand ...Rev 20:13 ... death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works.14 And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second deathRead in your Bible Proverbs 5:3 to 5 and Proverbs 7;27