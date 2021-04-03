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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0432 - John Doe (survived) - Video of the attack
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80 views • April 03, 2021
The victim was walking down the street, when the attacker blew smoke in his face, before waving a McDonald’s bag at him. The victim swatted the bag away and continued walking. The attacker followed him, before hitting him from behind and knocking him to the ground. The attacker then punched the victim multiple times, before rubbing his hamburger in the victim’s face, then stomping on the victim’s head.
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