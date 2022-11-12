Ed Dowd Exposes "Sudden Adult Deaths" Increase & New mRNA Data w/ Dr. Kelly Victory – Ask Dr. Drew

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

Dr. Drew



Streamed live on Nov 8, 2022Ed Dowd - a highly successful stock analyst - amassed evidence from the insurance industry, funeral industry & government databases showing excessive deaths among working-age Americans increased in 2021 versus 2020. Dowd believes mRNA is connected and says he has the smoking gun evidence to prove it: revealed exclusively on Ask Dr. Drew. Read Ed Dowd's book "Cause Unknown" at https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/AS... Follow Edward Dowd on Gettr at https://gettr.com/user/edwarddowd Throughout his stock picking career, Ed Dowd utilized pattern recognition to get ahead of his peers and the street before his bullish or bearish thesis became consensus. Early in 2021, he noticed a rise of news anecdotes about sudden deaths among very fit athletes and other seemingly healthy young people across the country. Edward has amassed evidence from the insurance industry, funeral home industry, and government databases that excessive deaths among working-age Americans have increased in 2021 versus 2020. His thesis was simple: What changed in 2021? The CDC states that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and reduce your risk of severe illness. Hundreds of millions of people have received a COVID-19 vaccine, and serious adverse reactions are uncommon. Portions of this program will examine countervailing views on important medical issues. You should always consult your personal physician before making any decisions about your health. Ask Dr. Drew is produced by Kaleb Nation (https://kalebnation.com) and Susan Pinsky (https://twitter.com/firstladyoflove). This show is for entertainment and/or informational purposes only, and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. For over 30 years, Dr. Drew has answered guidance to millions through popular shows like Celebrity Rehab (VH1), Dr. Drew On Call (HLN), Teen Mom OG (MTV), and the iconic radio show Loveline. Dr. Kelly Victory MD is a board-certified trauma and emergency specialist with over 30 years of clinical experience. She served as CMO for Whole Health Management, delivering on-site healthcare services for Fortune 500 companies. She holds a BS from Duke University and her MD from the University of North Carolina.


