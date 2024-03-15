Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Neo Nazi Mercenaries are Ditching Ukraine in Favor of ISRAEL - Mike Jones
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1011 Subscribers
77 views
Published 14 hours ago

Neo Nazi Mercenaries are ditching Ukraine in favour of ISRAEL.

“So I came for economy, for money. They pay very well, they offer good equipment and the work is calm. It is 3,900 euros [$4,187] per week, complementary missions aside,” - Pedro Díaz Flores Corrales, was quoted as saying by El Mundo.

From Mike Jones of iEarlGrey, a British expat living in Russia.

Soucres: https://carthagemagazine.com/foreign-fighters-mercenaries-in-israel-seek-cash-adventure/

https://reseauinternational.net/globe-trotter-pour-le-genocide-irsaelien-a-gaza-des-combattants-etrangers-des-etats-unis-de-la-france-et-de-linde-menent-la-guerre-israelienne-a-gaza/

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket