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American Workers First: President Trump's executive order on relief
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9 views • August 11, 2020
After White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin held weeks of marathon meetings with opportunistic Democrats, President Trump took action on Saturday for the good of the American people. One America News White House Correspondent Jenn Pellegrino has the latest reaction from Washington.
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