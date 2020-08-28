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Epidemic or Casedemic? Crucial information to understand the current state of this "epidemic."
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29 views • August 28, 2020
If accessible to you, please watch this video on the YouTube channel of Ivor Cummins: https://youtu.be/FU3OibcindQ
The title says it all - absolutely crucial that you see this, realize the reality - and share widely. You must understand that our epidemic has waned - and has been replaced with an irrational, unscientific Casedemic.
A reminder that the extensive research efforts and interviewing/video/sound editing and much more do require support - please consider helping if you can at raw Patreon Link of Ivor Cummins: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins - thank you!
For monthly donation to support me directly, or give a one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
The title says it all - absolutely crucial that you see this, realize the reality - and share widely. You must understand that our epidemic has waned - and has been replaced with an irrational, unscientific Casedemic.
A reminder that the extensive research efforts and interviewing/video/sound editing and much more do require support - please consider helping if you can at raw Patreon Link of Ivor Cummins: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins - thank you!
For monthly donation to support me directly, or give a one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
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