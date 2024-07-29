You Are NOT Poor!

Sunday Morning Live 28 July 2024





In this episode from July 28, 2024, the host discusses personal projects, monogamy, and the Olympic Games. They share insights on deplatforming, online engagement challenges, and promoting critical thinking. The conversation includes humor, societal norms, and the value of audience interaction. Monogamy's role in family stability and child-rearing is explored, emphasizing commitment and emotional security. The importance of long-term relationship choices and genetic inheritance is highlighted, with audience questions enriching the dialogue on monogamy, parenting, and societal norms.





