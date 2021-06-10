Dr. Douglas Frank with Resistance Chicks At "Seeing 2020" Screening- Cincinnati, OH

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When you look at Dr. Frank's life, you will see a series of events that led him to be just the man, picked for just this hour. He's been analyzing both elections and pandemics since he was a teenager; in his own words: "who does that?". The answer: someone who God anointed to be prepared for what America needed in this hour, exactly like Mike Lindell. I don't know about you, but that bolsters and excites my faith that God is doing something big, and he's WAY ahead of the devil on this one. We're in for a great reset, God's great reset, and at every turn, the wicked in power keep foiling their own plans. Grab the popcorn, the show is about to get good- and Dr. Frank is a front and center player in it all. We had the opportunity to interview Dr. Frank after the event and here is what he had to say: