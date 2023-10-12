X22 REPORT News Ep 3184a -Tariffs Are The Way Forward, Trump Sends A Message “SEZ"

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3184a - Oct. 11, 2023
Tariffs Are The Way Forward, Trump Sends A Message “SEZ''
The [WEF] are pushing their agenda, the Finnish pipeline was damaged and now the investigators believe it might be sabotage. The people realize something is wrong, this is the first step, when the economy gets worse they will begin to understand. Trump said that tariffs are the only way forward. Trump sends a message and mentions SEZ.
