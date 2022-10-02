X22 REPORT Ep. 2889b - Space Force Satellite Communications Online, Narrative Shift In Full Force, Buckle Up

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2889b - Oct 2, 2022
Space Force Satellite Communications Online, Narrative Shift In Full Force, Buckle UpThe [DS] is now preparing another [FF], they are already letting everyone know the elections might not be decided. [BG] is push the civil war narrative. As the truth is brought into the public realm the [DS] players will try to stop it with a communication blackout. Space Force has just taking control over the military satellites. The wireless network is ready. The [DS] will try to push a narrative shift but this will fail. It's about to get really bumpy, buckle up.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Diet-resistant? Try Keto to help accelerate weight loss management:
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.