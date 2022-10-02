X22 REPORT Ep. 2889b - Space Force Satellite Communications Online, Narrative Shift In Full Force, Buckle Up

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2889b - Oct 2, 2022

Space Force Satellite Communications Online, Narrative Shift In Full Force, Buckle UpThe [DS] is now preparing another [FF], they are already letting everyone know the elections might not be decided. [BG] is push the civil war narrative. As the truth is brought into the public realm the [DS] players will try to stop it with a communication blackout. Space Force has just taking control over the military satellites. The wireless network is ready. The [DS] will try to push a narrative shift but this will fail. It's about to get really bumpy, buckle up.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Diet-resistant? Try Keto to help accelerate weight loss management:

Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com

Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^





