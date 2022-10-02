X22 REPORT Ep. 2889b - Space Force Satellite Communications Online, Narrative Shift In Full Force, Buckle Up

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2889b - Oct 2, 2022
Space Force Satellite Communications Online, Narrative Shift In Full Force, Buckle UpThe [DS] is now preparing another [FF], they are already letting everyone know the elections might not be decided. [BG] is push the civil war narrative. As the truth is brought into the public realm the [DS] players will try to stop it with a communication blackout. Space Force has just taking control over the military satellites. The wireless network is ready. The [DS] will try to push a narrative shift but this will fail. It's about to get really bumpy, buckle up.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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