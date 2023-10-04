Politicians Boo The American People, Show Loyalty to Lobbyists!

Rep Matt Gaetz spoke truth to power causing an emotional reaction by house members. They instinctively booed when Matt Gaetz pointed out he follows the will of the people and doesn't take money from lobbyists.
