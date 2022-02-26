Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Your Own Perfect Medicine with Doc Mike (ARCHIVED Radio Show 05.03.16)

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The show's title is Your own Perfect Medicine'
Dr Daniels does update on urine therapy with Doc Mike. Tune in and find out about healing you can access without permission.
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