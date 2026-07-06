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Date: July 6, 2026. Lesson 131-2026. Title: The Power of Gentle Words, Knowing When Enough Is Enough
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In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore Proverbs 25:15–16, where Solomon reveals two powerful lessons in self-control. A patient spirit and a gentle tongue can accomplish what force and anger never will, while even the sweetest blessings become harmful when pursued without restraint. From patient persuasion to disciplined appetites, this study shows that true wisdom is measured not by power or abundance, but by knowing the right way, the right time, and the right measure. As believers learn to govern both their words and their desires, they increasingly reflect the character of the God who is both longsuffering and perfectly wise.

Lesson 131-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961


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