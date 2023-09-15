Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It Isn't Just New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Attacking The People
channel image
Sons of Liberty
867 Subscribers
47 views
Published 15 hours ago

The attacks on the People and their right to keep and bear arms is simply out of control and these people in positions of authority, many of them have usurped authority, must be brought to justice. While the news is focused on the New Mexico governor, she is not the only one who has the People in her sights. We'll take a look at the attacks and also point to biblical history and demonstrate that this comes as men get their eyes off of God as King and put their energies and loyalties behind a mere man.

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfiresHelp support the channel:CashApp: $TheRealTimBrownZelle email: t.brown.hattrick (At) Gmail (dot) com⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1⁠⁠⁠⁠Grab your Vitamin B17, use promo Code TIM to save 10%: ⁠⁠⁠https://rncstore.com/TIM⁠⁠⁠Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ⁠⁠⁠Buy Gold & Silver From A Man With Integrity: ⁠⁠⁠https://kirkelliottphd.com/timbrown/⁠⁠Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292⁠⁠⁠⁠Stockpile Food For The Future: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3⁠⁠⁠⁠Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c⁠⁠⁠⁠Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty⁠⁠⁠⁠Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty⁠⁠⁠⁠One Simple Way To Detoxify: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846⁠⁠⁠⁠Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo CodeTIMBROWN: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN⁠⁠

Subscribe on Rumble: ⁠⁠https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive⁠⁠

Follow us on Gettr: ⁠⁠https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra⁠⁠

Grab our feed on Locals: ⁠⁠https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/⁠⁠

Join us on Telegram: ⁠⁠https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia⁠⁠

⁠⁠https://sonsoflibertyradio.com⁠⁠

⁠⁠https://sonsoflibertymedia.com⁠⁠

Sons of Liberty Store: ⁠⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/⁠⁠

Support us through a donation: ⁠⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate⁠⁠

Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: ⁠⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/⁠

Keywords
gunssecond amendmentgavin newsomnew mexicomichelle lujan grishamatfjoe bidne

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket