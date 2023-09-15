It Isn't Just New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Attacking The People

The attacks on the People and their right to keep and bear arms is simply out of control and these people in positions of authority, many of them have usurped authority, must be brought to justice. While the news is focused on the New Mexico governor, she is not the only one who has the People in her sights. We'll take a look at the attacks and also point to biblical history and demonstrate that this comes as men get their eyes off of God as King and put their energies and loyalties behind a mere man.

