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The New Fauci Film is Popular 😂 - Truth Comes to Light.
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150 views • September 15, 2021
Carl Vernon
Carl Vernon is an author and video blogger with a focus on common sense, rationale and sanity.
Carl’s best-selling books include The Massive Advantages of Dealing With Assholes: All the Answers You Need to Recognise and Deal With Toxic People, Anxiety Rebalance: All The Answers You Need to Overcome Anxiety and Depression and You Care Too Much
Follow Carl’s video blogs on Bitchute and Odysee.
www.carlvernon.com
Carl Vernon is an author and video blogger with a focus on common sense, rationale and sanity.
Carl’s best-selling books include The Massive Advantages of Dealing With Assholes: All the Answers You Need to Recognise and Deal With Toxic People, Anxiety Rebalance: All The Answers You Need to Overcome Anxiety and Depression and You Care Too Much
Follow Carl’s video blogs on Bitchute and Odysee.
www.carlvernon.com
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