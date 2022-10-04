New Ukrainian Offensive In Kherson Region

Several attacks were recently launched on the Russian military positions in the area of Davidov Brod. Units of the 46th separate Air Mobile Brigade and the 57th Motorized Brigade of Ukraine, deliver pinpoint strikes with small assault groups on armored vehicles on Russian positions in poorly controlled areas.

To the south, several dozen units of Ukrainian military equipment were transported to the left bank of the river near the village of Bolshoe Artakovo. Also, Ukrainian engineering units are trying to restore pontoon crossings near Andreevka and Lozovoe.

To the north, the Ukrainian military have recently declared control over the village of Arkhangelskoe. They expanded the bridgehead on the left bank of the river. They were expected to move deep to the east to cut off the Russian grouping deployed in the Olgino area.

The rotation of Ukrainian troops and reconnaissance operations by small assault groups signaled preparations for a larger offensive in the area of Davydov Brod. They were also largely aimed at distracting Russian forces from the Ukrainian offensive in the north of the Kherson region.

Having accumulated large forces, Ukrainian units went on the offensive along the right bank of the Kakhovsky reservoir by forces of up to three battalions.

The Ukrainian military aimed to break through towards the town Berislav, reach the Kakhovskaya power station and then advance to Kherson.

In two days they managed to repel Russian forces from about a dozen of villages. So far, Ukrainian troops took a foothold along the Lyubimovka — Belyaevka — Novoaleksandrovka line and are transferring reserves there.

Having advanced for about 30 km, Ukrainian forces were stopped near the village of Dudchany. Fierce fighting has been ongoing there for several days.

Due to the Ukrainian breakthrough and the threat of the encirclement of the Russian grouping from Dudchany and Davydov Brod, the Russian military decided to withdraw to a new line of defense. Russians left Davydov Brod, Novaya Kamenka, Olgino and other smaller villages. Russian forces are expected to take a foothold along the Kostroma — Borozenskoye — Mylovoye line in order to shorten the front line and avoid the encirclement.

The Ukrainian offensive in the steppe is accompanied by significant losses. Russian artillery, MLRS and aviation are heavily shelling the advancing enemy forces. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, during two days of offensive operations, the Ukrainian military lost about 130 servicemen and 23 units of military equipment in the area of the Kakhovsky reservoir. Also, as a result of the strike of the Russian Aerospace Forces on the Ukrainian units in the Davydov Brod area, up to 60 militants and seven units of military equipment were destroyed. Heavy losses of Ukrainian forces are confirmed by military sources on the battlefield.

