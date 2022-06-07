【Miles Guo Live Broadcast Highlights】7/06/2022 Both Zhang Baifa and Chen Xitong Showed Respect to Miles Wisdom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pvkeb08b
I said that ‘If any Northern people, the men who are brave enough, he should stand up and earn the deserved power and interest for Northern officials in Zhonnan Pit’.