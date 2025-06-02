CITE THE SOURCES AND LEAVE MY NAME OUT OF IT! ~ WE DIDN'T WRITE THESE PAPERS (ICT) INDUSTRY DID!

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0165027014002702





https://rumble.com/v3wws8m-november-20-2023.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





Ethics Speaker Series - Dr. Jim Giordano - "Big Data, AI and Security/Defense on the Global Stage" Nov. 1, 2023

https://dboomasan.substack.com/p/i-am-not-the-girl-from-stranger-things





https://www.nano.gov/timeline





https://www.nano.gov/





https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication





https://milcom2024.ieee-milcom.org/program/classified-program





https://x.com/psinergy_SDW/status/1929455031172096037





Thank you for your consideration. Stop helping the same people who have hidden this from the public continue to HIDE this data by refocusing on slandering me.





PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY





Copy that phrase, google it and understand that when you drag my name through the mud you are providing plausible deniability, building doubt and destroying your own goals IF your goals are to educate people on the biodigital convergence.





https://brownstone.org/articles/node-without-consent/





This is a fantastic article with excellent sources that will all be thrown out the window due to the "crazy woman who reads to people".





STOP IT.





Use your intellect and do NOT give these people plausible deniability. Stay focused on factual data and cite the direct source of that data. You are NOT going to be able to continue dancing around the anatomical H.O.W. they do this. Be courageous instead of projecting socially acceptable cowardice. Tell the truth without shitting all over the survivor of medical testing for brain computer interface. It's ugly behavior, bad information warfare strategy and it denigrates ALL the researchers across multiple platforms who have worked their butts off for years trying to educate the public.





Your phone does not have a heartbeat. Your phone is NOT sweating. The blockchain is not ONLY used for crypto.





FIX IT.

us national nanotechnology coordination office

diffusion molecular communication

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/a-molecular-communication-system-model-for-particulate-drug-delivery-systems/

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication

https://milcom2024.ieee-milcom.org/program/classified-program

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/

Cellular Communication:

Bioelectricity allows cells to communicate with each other, coordinating their activities and controlling various bodily functions.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

magnetic human body communication

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x/figures/1

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/channel-characterization-of-magnetic-human-body-communication/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

https://www.vyvo.org/dapp

https://www.sintec-project.eu/what-is-intrabody-communication/