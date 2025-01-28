BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
300 million dollar taped banana art are for money-laundering child-trafficking of Satanist elites
139 views • 3 months ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2025). The three hundred million dollar paintings of spattered paint by the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers idiot artists are for money-laundering their 12 million children child-trafficking for elites, who feed Satan Lucifer & parasite fallen angels the human meat & human soul energy of 12 million tortured children because they are cut off from God’s life source energy, while they sabotage real Christians’ incomes & talents.


