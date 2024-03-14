







2024-3-14 all about prayer

Deu 12:29 When Yahuah thy God shall cut off the nations from before thee, whither thou goest to possess them, and thou succeedest them, and dwellest in their land;

Deu 12:30 Take heed to thyself that thou be not snared by following them, after that they be destroyed from before thee; and that thou enquire not after their gods, saying, How did these nations serve their gods? even so will I do likewise.

Deu 12:31 Thou shalt not do so unto Yahuah thy God: for every abomination to the LORD (baal), which HE (I) hateth, have they done unto their gods; for even their sons and their daughters they have burnt in the fire to their gods.

Deu 12:32 What thing soever I command you, observe to do it: thou shalt not add thereto, nor diminish from it.







1Pe_4:7 But the end of all things is at hand: be ye therefore sober, and watch unto prayer.

Php 4:6 Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.

Php 4:7 And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through christ Yahusha.







Our life is a constant prayer to the Father about everything, from the moment that HE comes to us. And if we live a life in faith, and pray for the things according to His will so that we able to continue in that place, then will not the Father hear and grant our request?! HE most likely will.

But if we pray for the wicked to save them out of the judgment for their wickedness (and understand that there is a people who are not His people, but who think they are, and yet do not live anything like His expectation...) that I do not suggest you pray for this people, unless it is according to His will for them. Possibly seek to the Father to see what that is, and then pray according to what HE shows you instead. See how different that is?







And if you pray to Him, and if HE grants your petition, then don't be like the rest who go their way and don't come back and pray and give Him thanks. "Yes Father, thank You Father, praise You Father!". "Father, please help me do this so I can fulfill Your will according to the words You have spoken to me.". Then come back when HE does, and when you see it, and say, 'Thank You Father! You are wonderful! who is there so near unto His people as You are!". (Don't pray these exact words, I am just giving you an example of the attitude of your heart and spirit that the Father desires to see.)







God is not a genie (devil) in a bottle, that you have "to rub the right way" in order to get your prayers answered. If your praying that way, HE probably shouldn't answer your prayer to teach your spirit humility so you change and approach Him differently. Don't pray like this people do.







This is what the Lord showed me personally about this people...

Jer 7:9 Will ye steal, murder, and commit adultery, and swear falsely, and burn incense unto Baal, and walk after other gods whom ye know not;

Jer 7:10 And come and stand before me in this house, which is called by my name, and say, We are delivered to do all these abominations?

Jer 7:11 Is this house, which is called by my name, become a den of robbers in your eyes? Behold, even I have seen it, saith the LORD.

Jer 7:12 But go ye now unto my place which was in Shiloh, where I set my name at the first, and see what I did to it for the wickedness of my people Israel.

Jer 7:13 And now, because ye have done all these works, saith the LORD, and I spake unto you, rising up early and speaking, but ye heard not; and I called you, but ye answered not;

Jer 7:14 Therefore will I do unto this house, which is called by my name, wherein ye trust, and unto the place which I gave to you and to your fathers, as I have done to Shiloh.

Jer 7:15 And I will cast you out of my sight, as I have cast out all your brethren, even the whole seed of Ephraim.

Jer 7:16 Therefore pray not thou for this people, neither lift up cry nor prayer for them, neither make intercession to me: for I will not hear thee.







So, now, I don't pray for them. They are one nation under their god, and they will call out to that god to save them in the days ahead when team satan is threshing them. I would not want to be in their shoes.

But the people of Yahuah will still be as a cottage in the cucumbers, a bride prepared who lived in faith, built her ark, and is found standing and waiting in His judgments with Him. These are His.







Psa 44:17 All this is come upon us; yet have we not forgotten thee, neither have we dealt falsely in thy covenant.

Psa 44:18 Our heart is not turned back, neither have our steps declined from thy way;



[email protected]