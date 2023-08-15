Directed Energy Weapon Used In Maui?-NOW THE END BEGINS-AUGUST 14 2023

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we are not afraid to ask questions, and one of the questions we'll be asking today is did Directed Energy Weapons have anything to do with any aspect of the wildfires that destroyed Maui and took the lives of nearly 100 souls so far? Considering that today is Day 1,246 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, it's a fair question. Also, in the second hour of the Podcast today, we are so excited to welcome into the NTEB Studios the Deputy Director of Religious Services at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, C. F. Hazlewood, who heads up the Rehabilitation Programs Division in Huntsville, Texas. CF and I will be discussing the impact of the Bibles Behind Bars program in the prison system there and in the lifes of the inmates. All week long we will be celebrating one year of our Bibles Behind Bars program and the work that God is doing through all of us!

