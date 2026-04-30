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Keith Preston: Toward Multipolar Neo-Globalism via Neo-Globalist Finance Capital
Geopolitics & Empire
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Analyst Keith Preston discusses global power structures positing that the world is transitioning from a US-led unipolar system toward multipolar neo-globalism where regional blocs are integrated through transnational financial and technological systems. Preston argues that true authority resides in institutional wealth—exemplified by entities like BlackRock—rather than elected heads of state. He highlights the rise of a technocratic elite who utilize AI surveillance and digital integration to manage a globalized population. The dialogue explores how modern rivalries often mask a deeper centralization of power that transcends traditional national boundaries and political ideologies.


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About Keith Preston

Keith Preston is a historian, social scientist, political analyst, author, lecturer, trends researcher, freelance writer, blogger, academic consultant, tutor and founder of AttackTheSystem.com.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
irantrumpcivil warrussiaciaisraelchinanwoww3new world orderzionismglobalismrockefellermossadnorth american unionbricsmultipolaritytechnate
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