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[Aug 8, 2021] Launching the 444 Prayer Initiative - A Spiritual Warfare Call to Action (9K views on YouTube)
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
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53 views • August 12, 2021
Spread the word. This is a call arms... for SPIRITUAL warfare. For more info, go to:

http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com/444-prayer-initiative

The clip I played about mass insanity is from this from:

MASS PSYCHOSIS - How an Entire Population Becomes Mentally Ill:
https://youtu.be/09maaUaRT4M

UPDATE: I did find the research I had done on numbers back in 2010 and have uploaded it to my site. Here is the link if interested:

http://mobilevhc.ephraimawakening.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Biblical-Numbers.pdf

https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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