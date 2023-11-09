Wow…Vivek Ramaswamy just went absolute savage mode on the RNC, calling out Ronna by name, and then NBC, flipping the moderator question back onto the moderator. Has this ever been done?
LINK:
https://twitter.com/charliekirk11/status/1722422528436752416
