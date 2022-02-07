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DEALING WITH TEMPTATION
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41 views • February 07, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on James 1:12-16. When we fail, it seems to be natural for us to blame someone else. We do not want to be responsible for our own failure. We like to think that we are not to blame. We think that it was not our fault. It must be God’s fault because he is tempting us. This must be wrong. God cannot be the cause of the evil things that men do. Temptation does not come from God. Evil things cannot tempt God. There is no moral weakness in him. There is nothing in him to which evil things can appeal. God is all good and can have no contact with evil things. He has no desire that any person should do wrong things.
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