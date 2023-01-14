Create New Account
Japanese Expert Warns: CCP Virus Vaccines Endanger Billions of Lives
🔥 - Japanese Expert Warns: CCP Virus Vaccines Endanger Billions of Lives

🔥 - According to reports on December 5th, Dr. Masanori Fukushima, professor emeritus of Kyoto University, issued this warning against the CCP virus vaccines at a related conference held on November 25th. He argued that billions of lives could ultimately be in danger due to the experimental injections.


https://gnews.org/articles/573536


