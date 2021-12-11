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A.I. Humanoid Robots are Evolving Faster & Looking more Human Like!
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1480 views • December 11, 2021
Disney stunt robot video link; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyXl3IhonRM
Ameca video link; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RCi3dib4u4c
ibot vs. Ameca video link; https://www.bitchute.com/video/9UlFdpktcaSL/
Ameca video link; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RCi3dib4u4c
ibot vs. Ameca video link; https://www.bitchute.com/video/9UlFdpktcaSL/
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