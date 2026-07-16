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Meanwhile, on July 15, an authoritative war correspondent, Evgeny Poddubny, made a rather sensational statement. In particular, he officially stated that the Russian Army for the first time used a 9-ton aerial bomb FAB-9000 against Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction of the front. It is noteworthy that this information was also confirmed by the well-known military observer Yuri Podolyaka. According to him, the Ukrainian command deployed about 3,000 soldiers to the Donetsk direction, and their positions were hit by a thermobaric aerial bomb FAB-9000. ............................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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