© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PAEDIATRIC ICU NURSE ON NHS MANDATE: “NEVER, EVER, GIVE UP"
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • January 28, 2022
A paediatric ICU nurse comes straight off a night shift to attend her first freedom rally, in response to the UK government threatening to (unlawfully) fire NHS staff from their jobs unless they bow to the unlawful mandate. She advises all her colleagues to stay strong and not give up their bodily autonomy if they are feeling forced against their will. She is joined by another NHS staff member: a lady who freely made the choice for herself last year, but recognises the unlawful actions of government and is firmly against the mandates for others. The two warn that the mandates are unlikely to stop at the NHS, but will carry on through other professions and even affect the benefit/unemployment system. The UK government plans to bring in the mandate for NHS workers in April 2022.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.