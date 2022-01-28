PAEDIATRIC ICU NURSE ON NHS MANDATE: “NEVER, EVER, GIVE UP"

A paediatric ICU nurse comes straight off a night shift to attend her first freedom rally, in response to the UK government threatening to (unlawfully) fire NHS staff from their jobs unless they bow to the unlawful mandate. She advises all her colleagues to stay strong and not give up their bodily autonomy if they are feeling forced against their will. She is joined by another NHS staff member: a lady who freely made the choice for herself last year, but recognises the unlawful actions of government and is firmly against the mandates for others. The two warn that the mandates are unlikely to stop at the NHS, but will carry on through other professions and even affect the benefit/unemployment system. The UK government plans to bring in the mandate for NHS workers in April 2022.