☄️☄️FLASHBACK









Veterans On Patrol discovers two homeless girls, one concealed as a boy, on the streets with their methed-up mother.





I convinced the mother to come to our Homeless Veterans Encampment and our Team immediately began intervention.





I knew they were being molested.





I know that look.





The eyes. 😞





God knows I manipulated their mother by feeding her paranoia and convincing her to travel to the gentleman's house owned by the Red Pirate.





I called Virginia, Momma V of the Southern Arizona Youth for Veterans, who has fostered nearly 200 children and provided doctors, lawyers, craftsmen, and law enforcement officials.





She took these two precious souls into her care while a VOP Security Team member and myself drove the mother to Northern California to meet the Red Pirate.





American Legion sponsored New tires and gas for the Operation.





While at Momma V's Ranch, God provided a local News story about a man molesting a boy in the park.





The older girl asked Momma V if someone did that, should they tell someone?





Momma V asked her, what do you think will happen to the next child if you don't tell an adult?





The little girl said "Arlen does that to me and my sister."





Arlen Fletcher is the "Red Pirate" Radio personality operating a "homeschool" where homeless women with children are preyed upon.





The mothers pee out back in an outhouse shed, only the little ones use the restroom inside... along with the Red Pirate himself, of course.





Momma V, a mandated reporter notified Pima Sheriff Deputies who brought in CPS that these girls were being sexually abused and are telling the truth.





CPS came to get them... CPS promised Momma V the children would never go back to the mother.





A few months later, Arlen Fletcher was posting pictures of himself with BOTH these children.





I will never place a child in CPS custody again.





The same goes for the Migrant children and HHS/DHS/ICE.





I have documented evidence of their criminal acts as well.





I will only put these children in the hands of those who fear our Lord.





PERIOD

Lewis

To help support our mission







