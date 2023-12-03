Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-dream-a-christmas-sign/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Right now, we are at the Beginning of Sorrows…. a time when many disasters will be bombarding the world….. one right after the other….. like a woman’s labor pains!
There is a SIGN/ EVENT, coming upon the whole world, in the MONTH OF DECEMBER/ JANUARY…. though we don’t know which year."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.