Warning Dream — A Christmas Sign
His Kingdom Prophecy
Published 19 hours ago

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-dream-a-christmas-sign/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Right now, we are at the Beginning of Sorrows…. a time when many disasters will be bombarding the world….. one right after the other….. like a woman’s labor pains!

There is a SIGN/ EVENT, coming upon the whole world, in the MONTH OF DECEMBER/ JANUARY…. though we don’t know which year."

