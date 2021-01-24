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Joe Biden's First Days In Office
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170 views • January 24, 2021
In this episode of "Hamner It Out", the first days of Biden occupying the Oval Office saw his "pen and phone" get a vigorous workout as he signed "executive orders" in violation of the Constitution. While everyone who subscribed to the political party of "D" complained about Trump being/acting a dictator (which he signed EOs outside his authority as well), Biden is proving he is no better and willing to act as Obama's puppet to "dictate" rolling back Trump's agenda. And, while Biden is proving to be no better than a dictator himself, John Brennan, CIA director under Obama who used the CIA to target the political opposition of Hillary Clinton, has indicated that Biden officials are moving in "laser light fashion" to identify and "root out" political opposition – meaning anyone who doesn't share in the Biden/Obama/Communist China vision.
And, to top it all off, many Georgians are mad. After campaigning for Warnock and Ossoff in order to get a $2,000 check, those who went door to door assuring voters of that money are finding out no $2,000 check will be forthcoming. These individuals sold out for 30 pieces of silver and enticed others to do the same. Shame on them!
Sources:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/20/joe-biden-signs-stack-of-executive-orders-to-roll-back-donald-trump-agenda/
https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/21/on-day-one-biden-destroys-womens-sports-with-anti-science-executive-order/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/biden-orders-quarantines-mandatory-masks-team-teases-50-action-items-destroy-trump-legacy
https://thelibertydaily.com/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/huge-john-brennan-gives-plan-away-biden-officials-moving-laser-light-fashion-identify-root-political-opposition-population-video/
https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/01/20/313291-n313291
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cesar_Chavez
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/20/joe-biden-remove-churchill-bust-andrew-jackson-painting/
And, to top it all off, many Georgians are mad. After campaigning for Warnock and Ossoff in order to get a $2,000 check, those who went door to door assuring voters of that money are finding out no $2,000 check will be forthcoming. These individuals sold out for 30 pieces of silver and enticed others to do the same. Shame on them!
Sources:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/20/joe-biden-signs-stack-of-executive-orders-to-roll-back-donald-trump-agenda/
https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/21/on-day-one-biden-destroys-womens-sports-with-anti-science-executive-order/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/biden-orders-quarantines-mandatory-masks-team-teases-50-action-items-destroy-trump-legacy
https://thelibertydaily.com/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/huge-john-brennan-gives-plan-away-biden-officials-moving-laser-light-fashion-identify-root-political-opposition-population-video/
https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/01/20/313291-n313291
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cesar_Chavez
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/20/joe-biden-remove-churchill-bust-andrew-jackson-painting/
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