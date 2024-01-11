Create New Account
Clown Show
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

Stunts & Obstruction

* Hunter is a spoiled 53-year-old brat.

* It’s “don’t you know who my daddy is” day.

* What was his game plan?

* Joe knows Hunter is guilty — and can’t have him testifying under oath.

* Media treat him like a reality star, declare him a winner.


The full segment plus accompanying interview with Rep. Nancy Mace is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (10 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6344649173112

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6344649268112

Keywords
double standardtreasoncorruptioncover-upcollusionobstructionjesse wattersmoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidenbriberyracketeeringscandaltax fraudblackmailprotection racketshell companybiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbiden incbig guypuppet regimeforeign agentbiden brand

