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Dozens of Murdered civilians Found in Mariupol after Ukraine retreats (Some hands bound)
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61 views • April 15, 2022

Ukraine leaves dozens of Murdered civilians in Mariupol after retreating Report by Patrick Lancaster US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist. Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there I show what the western media will not show you. Source: https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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