Milky Way Short Story of Creation (Deguenoes)

Milky Way Shorts Story of Creation Story Read by David Null (Hawkeye Two Feathers) story from the book Native American Myths and Legends

Milky Way Soul Tribe Email

[email protected]

https://shop.spreadshirt.co.uk/db75robert+v+-+milky+way+soul Milky +tribe?idea=60e2f46297d8f5696b778180



Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/milkywaysoultribe?page=1http

s://www.instagram.com/milkywaysoultribe/

Artlist Song Certificate Unlimited License Number - 305017 License owner - Robert Vopelak This Song Certificate is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the "Client") as of 19 Dec 2021, regarding the use of the song Gasoline created byDuffmusiq (hereinafter: the "Song") by the Client; Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronize the Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project in accordance with Artlist's Terms of Use and Unlimited license. The Unlimited License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project, including to reproduce and perform the Song in public, as well as to allow others to do so, all as detailed in the Unlimited license. My message is simple. You have everything you need within you. So, keep spreading the light, keep living from your heart, and keep waking up every day eager for what is to come. Practice in all ways and know that while this opening up and these changes do take a little Earthly time, you’re always on the right path. We are all in this together\

Fair Use Act Disclaimer This site is for educational purposes only. Fair Use Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Fair Use Definition Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test. Crystal Network Big Al’s Creations for You Milky Way Soul Tribe Cards https://www.qofqcrystalnetwork.com/shop Artlist Specific License License Number - 305017 License owner - Robert Vopelak This Specific License is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the "Client") as of 06 Mar 2021, regarding the use of the song Can't Stop Rockin' created byCustomMelody (hereinafter: the "Song") by the Client; Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronize the Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project in accordance with Artlist's Terms of Use (www.artlist.io). This License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project as well as to allow others to do so. For the avoidance of doubt, the Client is hereunder granted with the right to perform and reproduce the Song in public as part of the Project and the Artist waived any accruing remuneration and royalties that it would be otherwise entitled to for such public reproduction of the Song, including any remuneration that would be charged by collecting societies.

