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Kevin Annett - Murder by Decree - Crimes Against Natives in Canada - Corruption of The Church #2
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Kevin Annett is a renowned global human rights campaigner, author and whistle blower who has led the movement to expose and prosecute child murder by church and state, in Canada and Europe. Kevin is the co-founder of The International Tribunal of Crimes of Church and State. He has been twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Messages for him can be left at [email protected]
Listen to Kevin and the Voice of the Republic live every Sunday at 6 pm eastern at www.bbsradio.com/herewestand . The website of the Republic is www.republicofkanata.ca See the evidence of genocide in Canada and globally at www.murderbydecree.com and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rk4g5l7FcFc&;list=PLYEnChrKOgm7aRDzbo6yfswzCEdMl2P8e&index=1 and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyxPFPQjNfg .
Some of Kevin's books can be ordered here:
Murder by Decree - The Crime of Genocide in Canada: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1530145619
Unrelenting: Between Sodom and Zion: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1523905778
Establishing the Reign of Natural Liberty: A Common Law Training Manual
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1544239610
At the Mouth of a Cannon: Conquest and Cupidity on Canada's West Coast https://www.amazon.com/dp/1983790842 , https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JZKNDJK
Truth Teller's Shield: A Manual for Whistle Blowers & Hell Raisers:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1537363948
Establishing Liberty: The Case for the Republic of Kanata
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1721282033
Here We Stand: The Call of the New Protestant Reformation https://www.amazon.com/dp/1974273474
Fallen - The Story of the Vancouver Four: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1548152684
The Sacrifice - Of Family and Empire: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1727005961
1497 and so on: A History of White People in Canada or, The Caucasian Healing Fund : https://www.amazon.com/dp/1541034961
The Border: A Post-Canadian Anthology https://www.amazon.com/dp/1092763910
Kevin's award winning documentary film Unrepentant can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Czej73SfYJc . See also an insightful personal interview "Who is Kevin Annett?" (2013) at:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AY4h3hDjOYM and also: http://www.salem-news.com/articles/march262019/canada-biggest-cover-up-sw.php and https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYEnChrKOgm7aRDzbo6yfswzCEdMl2P8e
http://murderbydecree.com/
Kevin's radio show: https://www.bbsradio.com/herewestand
Kevin's award-winning documentary, "Unrepentant" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88k2imkGIFA
Documented Evidence Mass Graves of Children : http://murderbydecree.com/mass-graves-of-children-in-canada-documented-evidence
Kevin Annet's books on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/s?i=stripbooks&;rh=p_27%3AKevin+Annett&s=relevancerank&text=Kevin+Annett&ref=dp_byline_sr_book_1
Republic of Kanata Twitter: https://twitter.com/KanataOf
Online Petitions : http://murderbydecree.com/online-petitions/#page-content
https://www.addyadds.one/
Telegram: https://www.t.me/oneaddyadds
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR8UoUPvixzHTDPv_qkF7wg
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Listen to Kevin and the Voice of the Republic live every Sunday at 6 pm eastern at www.bbsradio.com/herewestand . The website of the Republic is www.republicofkanata.ca See the evidence of genocide in Canada and globally at www.murderbydecree.com and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rk4g5l7FcFc&;list=PLYEnChrKOgm7aRDzbo6yfswzCEdMl2P8e&index=1 and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyxPFPQjNfg .
Some of Kevin's books can be ordered here:
Murder by Decree - The Crime of Genocide in Canada: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1530145619
Unrelenting: Between Sodom and Zion: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1523905778
Establishing the Reign of Natural Liberty: A Common Law Training Manual
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1544239610
At the Mouth of a Cannon: Conquest and Cupidity on Canada's West Coast https://www.amazon.com/dp/1983790842 , https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JZKNDJK
Truth Teller's Shield: A Manual for Whistle Blowers & Hell Raisers:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1537363948
Establishing Liberty: The Case for the Republic of Kanata
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1721282033
Here We Stand: The Call of the New Protestant Reformation https://www.amazon.com/dp/1974273474
Fallen - The Story of the Vancouver Four: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1548152684
The Sacrifice - Of Family and Empire: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1727005961
1497 and so on: A History of White People in Canada or, The Caucasian Healing Fund : https://www.amazon.com/dp/1541034961
The Border: A Post-Canadian Anthology https://www.amazon.com/dp/1092763910
Kevin's award winning documentary film Unrepentant can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Czej73SfYJc . See also an insightful personal interview "Who is Kevin Annett?" (2013) at:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AY4h3hDjOYM and also: http://www.salem-news.com/articles/march262019/canada-biggest-cover-up-sw.php and https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYEnChrKOgm7aRDzbo6yfswzCEdMl2P8e
http://murderbydecree.com/
Kevin's radio show: https://www.bbsradio.com/herewestand
Kevin's award-winning documentary, "Unrepentant" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88k2imkGIFA
Documented Evidence Mass Graves of Children : http://murderbydecree.com/mass-graves-of-children-in-canada-documented-evidence
Kevin Annet's books on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/s?i=stripbooks&;rh=p_27%3AKevin+Annett&s=relevancerank&text=Kevin+Annett&ref=dp_byline_sr_book_1
Republic of Kanata Twitter: https://twitter.com/KanataOf
Online Petitions : http://murderbydecree.com/online-petitions/#page-content
https://www.addyadds.one/
Telegram: https://www.t.me/oneaddyadds
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR8UoUPvixzHTDPv_qkF7wg
FACEBOOK: HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/ONEADDYADDS
TWITTER: HTTPS://TWITTER.COM/ONEADDYADDS
BITCHUTE: HTTPS://WWW.BITCHUTE.COM/CHANNEL/BGELNAOKAOII/
PAYPAL: HTTPS://PAYPAL.ME/ONEADDYADDS
PATREON: HTTPS://WWW.PATREON.COM/ADDYADDS
VENMO: HTTPS://VENMO.COM/ADDYADDS
UGE TUBE: HTTPS://UGETUBE.COM/@ADDYADDS
BRANDNEWTUBE: HTTPS://BRANDNEWTUBE.COM/@ADDYADDS
RUMBLE: HTTPS://RUMBLE.COM/C/ADDYADDS
Streamyard Referral Link: https://streamyard.com?pal=6421268531249152
Free 4K Youtube Video Downloader: https://www.4kdownload.com/?ref=adakinolsen
Rumble Video Referral Link: https://rumble.com/register/AddyAdds/
Melon App Referral Link (Like Streamyard but cheaper!) https://melonapp.com?ref=addyadds
https://cash.app/$AddyAdds
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