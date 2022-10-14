Create New Account
Here’s How Rain Affects Oyster Farms
Did you know that rain can cause problems for oyster farms? 🌧️
Dr. Laura Tiu, a marine science county extension director and agent in the Florida Panhandle, whose work involves ongoing research projects in aquaculture and aquaponics, talks about the negative effect of the rain on oyster farms.

She explains that the salinity levels in oyster farms located in the protected bays are compromised when freshwater, largely brought on by storm water, flows into the bay. 🦪

This problem can make it very difficult for oyster farmers in the area to raise healthy oysters and may cause a DOMINO effect! 🌊

