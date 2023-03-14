Create New Account
JOHN KITSON: “GODsGospel, Flat Earth, Feminism, Transgender Agenda, Food Shortages” [Age Of Truth TV]
Age Of Truth TV
Published 19 hours ago |
JOHN KITSON, Conspiracy Researcher, Lecturer, Truth Speaker and founder of 5Gawareness.com is an old friend to our show, and is back on AGE OF TRUTH TV debating Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander on a lot of controversial and eye-opening topics. Recently he also became a follower of Christ.


