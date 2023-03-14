JOHN KITSON: “GODsGospel, Flat Earth, Feminism, Transgender Agenda, Food Shortages” [Age Of Truth TV]

PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV!Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
JOHN KITSON, Conspiracy Researcher, Lecturer, Truth Speaker and founder of 5Gawareness.com is an old friend to our show, and is back on AGE OF TRUTH TV debating Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander on a lot of controversial and eye-opening topics. Recently he also became a follower of Christ.
JOHN KITSON WEBSITE:
http://www.5gawareness.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
AOT TV on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uTyiNdefC9Ui/
AOT TV on Brighteon: https://www. brighteon. com/channels/ageoftruthtv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2023 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.