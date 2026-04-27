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Most Western women now use witchcraft to kill men & force men to have sex with them by demon’s lead
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2026). Satan Lucifer made sure that his billions of fallen angels & demons lead most of the billions of post-1960s "women's head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled" "female witchcraft rebellion" "Noah's days like" most wicked End Times generation granddaughters of the 1960s grandmothers to use witchcraft against the patriarchy men through easily-accessible witchcraft apps & YouTube sites by leading of their "Jezebel demon-possession spirit,” in order to force any man they want to have sex with them & to marry them as child sex slaves, and to kill men they do not like freely remotely. This is now extremely popular among the billions of Western feminist nations’ post-1960s “Jezebel demon-possessed” women, and everyone is doing it like playing a video game. It is the repeat of Eve and her forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden. God’s judgment wrath is coming, just as in Noah’s days when the “female witchcraft rebellion” spreads to the entire Western feminist nations’ population to start casting forced sex witchcraft spells on his patriarchal leadership and murdering his patriarchy spiritual protection using witchcraft, because the men represent God’s authority & order of Creation. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

 

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

 

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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

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healthtrumppoliticsfoodbiblegospelchristjesussalvationvaccinechristianeconomyprayerprophecychurchmoneyfaithwarnwopatriotilluminatiend timesnuclearcovid
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