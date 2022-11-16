Mastermind Behind FTX Crypto Ponzi Revealed as Democrats Launder Billions Through Ukraine

Cross Talk News





November 15, 2022





Today on Crosstalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke go over the wacky midterm results and how conservative complacency is ruining the nation. They also go over the FTX crash and offer a new perspective; Sam Bankman-Fried is just a patsy, the real mastermind is general counsel Dan Friedberg.





All this and more on CrossTalk News.

Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews





Call: 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.





Buy high quality freeze dried food through Heavens Harvest, use promo code “Shortage” to get 10% off

https://HeavensHarvest.com





Checkout “SHORTAGE”

https://rumble.com/v1kux2b-shortage-a-stew-peters-network-exclusive.html





Follow us on Telegram!

Edward Szall: https://t.me/edwardrszall

Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial





Tune into other episodes of CrossTalk at http://CrossTalkNews.com!

Stay updated on the upcoming documentary “Died Suddenly” on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DiedSuddenly_/status/1585405917616652288





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1uqh0u-mastermind-behind-ftx-crypto-ponzi-revealed-as-democrats-launder-billions-t.html



