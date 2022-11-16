Create New Account
Mastermind Behind FTX Crypto Ponzi Revealed as Democrats Launder Billions Through Ukraine
November 15, 2022
Cross Talk News


November 15, 2022


Today on Crosstalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke go over the wacky midterm results and how conservative complacency is ruining the nation. They also go over the FTX crash and offer a new perspective; Sam Bankman-Fried is just a patsy, the real mastermind is general counsel Dan Friedberg.


All this and more on CrossTalk News.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1uqh0u-mastermind-behind-ftx-crypto-ponzi-revealed-as-democrats-launder-billions-t.html


