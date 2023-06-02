Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3084a - [CB]/[JB] Economic Data Is Manipulated, The Real Economic Agenda Revealed
213 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3084a - June 1, 2023

[CB]/[JB] Economic Data Is Manipulated, The Real Economic Agenda Revealed


The more the [WEF] pushes the worse it gets, their fake meat is now being reported that it will do more harm to the environment than natural meat. The economy is falling apart and now the fake numbers that are used to convince us the economy is growing has now been exposed and it shows the Biden admin lied. The patriots used the debt ceiling against the [CB].


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)

Keywords
climate hoaxdigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportwef agendadebt ceiling panic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket