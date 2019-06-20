© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Jun 20, 2019] The Evolution/Alien/Multiverse Deception Part 4: Ramping up for the Strong Delusion/Apostasy (31.1K views on YouTube)
64 views • 7 months ago
In this elaborated segment from the Parable of the Vineyard interview, I go a lot deeper into revealing why this is a very important topic to be addressing. Scripture talks about a STRONG delusion, that will be so great even the elect could be deceived by it. Scripture confirms they will indeed be deceived, when Paul warns of a falling away - apostasy - in the Last Days. What will lead to this happening? I believe what is said here in this video gives a very good indication of what's coming.
If you would like to see the messages of the content I produce get out to a MUCH larger audience, please consider supporting my SEED project: http://seedtheseries.com/makeithappen
I am also now on LBRY. You can find my channel by searching: lbry://@RobSkiba
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
