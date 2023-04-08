NWO: Former UN diplomat exposes the corrupt United Nations

FAIR
Credits to Stop World Control by David Sorensen
The United Nations is a globalist, leftist organization that has failed humanity. It’s filled greed according to a former United Nations diplomat who has the courage to expose the United Nations with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich.
Recently, a video has been circulating in social media showing a young woman having sex with a UN representative in a UN vehicle. There have been instances where young girls are having sex with UN officials to receive food in return.
The North Korean stalinist government is known for their abuses of their own citizens yet is allowed to remain a member of the United Nations.
The United Nations is also a mouthpiece for the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13, as the pope receives standing ovations from the world’s representatives who are supporting the man of sin’s false gospel of climate change.
