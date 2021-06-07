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New Production Wildly Economic to Royalties | Kyle Floyd, CEO VOX Royalty Corp
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On the heels of a just-announced acquisition by VOX Royalty Corp., VOX Chairman and CEO Kyle Floyd returns to Liberty and Finance to answer viewers’ questions on the impacts of inflation on investments and the unique value proposition of royalty companies in particular.
TODAY’S PRESS RELEASE:
“Vox Announces Nevada Royalty Acquisition”
https://www.voxroyalty.com/_resources/news/nr-20210607.pdf
Find out more about VOX Royalty Corp.:
https://www.voxroyalty.com/
Download FREE Corporate presentation discussed in this interview:
https://www.voxroyalty.com/_resources/presentations/corporate-presentation.pdf
VOX Royalty Corp Stock Ticker:
TSX-V: VOX
TODAY’S PRESS RELEASE:
“Vox Announces Nevada Royalty Acquisition”
https://www.voxroyalty.com/_resources/news/nr-20210607.pdf
Find out more about VOX Royalty Corp.:
https://www.voxroyalty.com/
Download FREE Corporate presentation discussed in this interview:
https://www.voxroyalty.com/_resources/presentations/corporate-presentation.pdf
VOX Royalty Corp Stock Ticker:
TSX-V: VOX
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