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The Masons Have It all to themselves
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248 views • May 29, 2021
All Presidents have been Masons; from the first one- George Washington wrote a letter to the Illuminatti, and invited them into the Government of America-
Today they are cloaked under the CFR- That's them!
Join me for more bad news and neat stuff the bad guys use for ethnic-cleansings & Genocide orchestrated by the Swiss Octagon of the Templar's & Hybrids of part of the Illuminatti- Trump is a Pharaonic Aristocrat Swiss Jew Nazi- His Family has caused many to die- Not only is Trump a Mason, he worships Lucifer big time- Thanks for your visit to a little channel-
Today they are cloaked under the CFR- That's them!
Join me for more bad news and neat stuff the bad guys use for ethnic-cleansings & Genocide orchestrated by the Swiss Octagon of the Templar's & Hybrids of part of the Illuminatti- Trump is a Pharaonic Aristocrat Swiss Jew Nazi- His Family has caused many to die- Not only is Trump a Mason, he worships Lucifer big time- Thanks for your visit to a little channel-
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